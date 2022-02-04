ETNA Network Hits Market Cap of $1.37 Million (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $176,945.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.97 or 0.07159466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.18 or 0.99701563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006537 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

