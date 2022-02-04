Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Grows Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline makes up 2.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.00. 231,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,017. The stock has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

