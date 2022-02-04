Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 2.0% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,166. The stock has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $95.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.