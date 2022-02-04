Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,558 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,010,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,558 shares during the quarter. Yamana Gold accounts for approximately 3.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Yamana Gold worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AUY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 395,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,485,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

