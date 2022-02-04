Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 59,323 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,323 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up 1.6% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF remained flat at $$17.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,142. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.