Evedo (EVED) One Day Trading Volume Hits $863,643.00

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $863,643.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00042097 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00111237 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

