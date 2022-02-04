Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Ajay Nigam Sells 2,169 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $51.72. 1,199,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average of $120.58. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. decreased their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Everbridge by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 797,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,691,000 after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

