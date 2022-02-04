Everipedia Price Up 14.9% This Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $101.73 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 9,909,362,995 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

