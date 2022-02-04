Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.52. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 41,616 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 238.23% and a negative net margin of 713.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 22.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 18.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares during the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.