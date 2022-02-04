Exeedme Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $19.59 million and approximately $298,471.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00052022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.26 or 0.07212359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,323.14 or 0.99802702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00052567 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

