Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley Sells 60,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $18.79. 3,086,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,022. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXEL. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

