Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Robert J. Dzielak Sells 9,698 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPE traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.31. 2,062,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,929. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

