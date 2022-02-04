Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Up to $25.42

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.42, but opened at $26.56. Expensify shares last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 3,363 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,947,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,599,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

