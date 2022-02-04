Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Up to $25.42

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.42, but opened at $26.56. Expensify shares last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 3,363 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,947,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,599,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.
About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)
Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
