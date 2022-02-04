Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Down 6.5%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $86.24 and last traded at $86.43. 7,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 229,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.39.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.49.
In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Exponent by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.
Exponent Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPO)
Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.
Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.