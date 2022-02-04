Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Down 6.5%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $86.24 and last traded at $86.43. 7,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 229,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Exponent alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Exponent by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.