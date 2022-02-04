extraDNA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38,354.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $228,201.12 and $38,354.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,391.13 or 0.99694759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00074900 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.03 or 0.00248151 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00161731 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00325387 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007140 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001355 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003849 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

