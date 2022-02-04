F3Logic LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $129.25. 93,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,574,531. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $228.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

