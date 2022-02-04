F3Logic LLC Buys 3,207 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 123,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,744. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.