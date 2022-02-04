F3Logic LLC Sells 396 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

IVV stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $449.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718,479. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

