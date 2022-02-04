F3Logic LLC Sells 591 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

F3Logic LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.97. The stock had a trading volume of 93,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.12 and its 200 day moving average is $242.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

