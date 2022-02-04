Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.71.

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FN opened at $100.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

