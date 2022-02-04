Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Stock Price Down 3%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 35,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 123,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

Facedrive Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

