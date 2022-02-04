Falcon Project (FNT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.46 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $34,469.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00051133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.32 or 0.07438204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,913.96 or 0.99780434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055274 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006994 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

