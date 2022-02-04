FaraLand (FARA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $849,278.00

FaraLand (CURRENCY:FARA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One FaraLand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001059 BTC on major exchanges. FaraLand has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $849,278.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FaraLand has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00050064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.99 or 0.07269546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,453.20 or 0.99620639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00053428 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006841 BTC.

FaraLand Coin Profile

FaraLand’s total supply is 99,938,304 coins and its circulating supply is 21,391,513 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io

Buying and Selling FaraLand

