F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Stock Price Down 1%

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT)’s share price fell 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 858 ($11.54) and last traded at GBX 858 ($11.54). 210,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 334,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 867 ($11.66).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 900.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 890.63. The firm has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 915 ($12.30) per share, for a total transaction of £988.20 ($1,328.58). Also, insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 53 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 932 ($12.53) per share, for a total transaction of £493.96 ($664.10). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 171 shares of company stock worth $157,496.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.