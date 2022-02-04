FCA Corp TX Invests $1.10 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

APD traded down $18.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.40. 45,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.49. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

