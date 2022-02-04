FCA Corp TX Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

FCA Corp TX increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 436,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 45,554 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. 2,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

