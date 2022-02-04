FCA Corp TX Sells 4,640 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FCA Corp TX cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.37. 79,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,829. 3M has a 12 month low of $160.54 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.91. The company has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

