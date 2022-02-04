Feathercoin (FTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $933.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $933.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

