Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Federal Signal worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Federal Signal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Federal Signal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

