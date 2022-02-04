Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Gap Down to $157.69

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $157.69, but opened at $152.95. Ferguson shares last traded at $153.11, with a volume of 246 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ferguson from £155 ($208.39) to £140 ($188.22) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,794.33.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after purchasing an additional 56,651 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,013,000 after acquiring an additional 775,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,343,000 after acquiring an additional 80,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.