FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 501,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,826,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 6.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $145.36. The company had a trading volume of 42,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,108. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $120.85 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

