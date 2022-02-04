FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FFT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.63. 67,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

