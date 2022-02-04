FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 364.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,724. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $244.44 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $216.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

