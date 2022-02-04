FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $24.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,560 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 646,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,070,303. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

