FFT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5,662.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 835,097 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.3% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $66,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,859,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.53 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.