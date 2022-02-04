FFT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 738,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,714,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 7.2% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29,631.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 343,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after purchasing an additional 342,249 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 271,517 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 415.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 296,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 239,048 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,369,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,160.0% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $104.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,699. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

