FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,464 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.09. The company had a trading volume of 227,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718,479. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

