Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $309.66

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.66 ($4.16) and traded as low as GBX 296.50 ($3.99). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 299 ($4.02), with a volume of 316,338 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 309.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 331.07.

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

