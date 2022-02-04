Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of FDLB opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average is $92.29. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, lending services, banking centers, visa debit card, cashier’s checks, cash advances, traveler’s checks, U.S.

