Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of FDLB opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average is $92.29. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.
About Fidelity Federal Bancorp
