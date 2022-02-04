Filecoin Price Reaches $21.44 (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $21.44 or 0.00052744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $3.37 billion and approximately $316.25 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 157,056,317 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

