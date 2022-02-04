Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $446.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718,479. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $462.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

