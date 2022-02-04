FintruX Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,051.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $9,051.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00042099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00110952 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

