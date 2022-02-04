First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 3,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The firm has a market cap of $75.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.37 million for the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th.

First Acceptance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FACO)

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

