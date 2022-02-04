First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stake Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,733 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,001 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of First BanCorp. worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

FBP stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

