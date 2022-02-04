First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Shares Down 0.4%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.07 and last traded at $52.07. Approximately 235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33.

Get First Farmers Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.