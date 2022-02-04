First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,041 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $87.77 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,097.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.