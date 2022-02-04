First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,288 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 585,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

