First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 13,983 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $3,474,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,413,000.

Shares of SCHY stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62.

