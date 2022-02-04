First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,041 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after buying an additional 2,247,789 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after buying an additional 67,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,379,000 after buying an additional 140,877 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,649,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,742,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,714,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

BMRN stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.74. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

