First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.32%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

